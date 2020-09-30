Menu

Global News at 6 Halifax
September 30 2020 6:19pm
02:19

Evangeline Downey on what it feels like to not be consulted on Nova Scotia’s apology for systemic racism in the justice system

Evangeline Downey tells Global News how the province’s apology for systemic racism in the justice system made her feel.

