Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
News
September 30 2020 6:38pm
01:54

Lengthy COVID-19 testing lines

If you need to get a COVID-19 test in Winnipeg, prepare for a long day. Sites around the city are inundated, with many waiting for hours or getting turned away completely. Marney Blunt reports.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home