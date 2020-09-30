Menu

The Morning Show
September 30 2020 10:36am
06:01

The best movies, TV shows and music for October

Pop culture expert Vicky Sparks joins The Morning Show to share the biggest releases next month, including Bon Jovi’s new music and new programming coming to Global TV.

