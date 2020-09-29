Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
September 29 2020 8:19pm
01:22

Saskatoon mayoral candidate proposes rail tunnel under city

Cary Tarasoff, a candidate for mayor in the upcoming civic election, says Saskatoon has missed a possible solution to moving the train tracks.

