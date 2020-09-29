Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 29 2020 6:07pm
02:11

More than 50 TDSB schools have confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Toronto District School Board has confirmed more than 50 of its schools have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19. Erica Vella reports.

