Global News Hour at 6 BC September 28 2020 8:35pm 01:55 Vancouver property taxes prompt ‘back-to-the-basics’ campaign Vancouver property taxes are due Wednesday, and now a new group is calling for city council to re-evaluate their priorities, and focus on core city services. Aaron McArthur reports <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7365434/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7365434/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?