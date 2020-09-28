Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 28 2020 8:35pm
01:55

Vancouver property taxes prompt ‘back-to-the-basics’ campaign

Vancouver property taxes are due Wednesday, and now a new group is calling for city council to re-evaluate their priorities, and focus on core city services. Aaron McArthur reports

