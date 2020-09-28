Menu

Health
September 28 2020 6:01pm
01:06

Dr. Hinshaw stresses importance of staying home when sick

Speaking from home due to having a sore throat, Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw spoke about the importance of staying home when sick.

