covid-19 psychology September 28 2020 12:48pm 03:18 ‘COVID-19 Fatigue’ We caught up with psychology professor Dr. Michael Wohl to find out why people may become more and more desensitized to the COVID-19 pandemic. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7363985/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7363985/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?