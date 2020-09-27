Menu

Global News Morning Weekend Edmonton
September 27 2020 5:38pm
03:41

CHANGE Adventure Camp goes virtual

Dr. Doug Klein from the CHANGE Adventure Camp chats with Lisa MacGregor about his initiative to get people moving and how its changed amid COVID-19.

