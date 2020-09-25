Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 25 2020 9:48pm
02:51

The biggest act in the world played Empire Stadium in 1964

In our look back to the 1960’s, how Vancouver was a must stop on the concert circuit . Drawing the biggest acts of the day from the Beatles to the Rolling Stones.

