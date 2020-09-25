Global News Hour at 6 BC September 25 2020 9:48pm 02:51 The biggest act in the world played Empire Stadium in 1964 In our look back to the 1960’s, how Vancouver was a must stop on the concert circuit . Drawing the biggest acts of the day from the Beatles to the Rolling Stones. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7360933/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7360933/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?