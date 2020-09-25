Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 25 2020 9:11pm
00:56

Breakdown of kids testing positive for COVID-19 in B.C. schools

Global’s Keith Baldrey takes a look at the latest reports on the number of COVID-19 cases in B.C. schools since the beginning of September.

