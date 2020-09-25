Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Clarice Shen
September 25 2020 12:02pm
03:26

Toronto nurse on caring for Canada’s 1st COVID-19 patient

It was late January when Clarice Shen was assigned to take care of Canada’s first COVID-19 patient. She opened up about the experience to Shallima Maharaj.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home