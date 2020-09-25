The Morning Show September 25 2020 10:34am 04:56 Hockey Veteran Sami Jo Small on hockey career and new book ‘The Role I Played’ Canadian hockey veteran Sami Jo Small talks about her experience playing hockey as a woman and her new book ‘The Role I Played.’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7358593/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7358593/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?