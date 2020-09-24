Menu

Global News at 5 Edmonton
September 24 2020 4:45pm
01:49

Family Matters: The evolution of sports evaluations

Sports tryouts have evolved and making the team isn’t what it once was for young kids. As Laurel Gregory explains, evaluations have become less about who you know, and more about what you can do.

