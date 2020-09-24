Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
September 24 2020 12:39pm
01:59

Premiers’ demands not met in throne speech, says Alberta Premier Jason Kenney

Reacting to Wednesday’s federal throne speech and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s address to Canadians, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney on Thursday said that the demands he and the other 13 premiers spoke about in Ottawa last week had not been met in the addresses. Kenney said that he and the premiers wanted to see focus on health, the economy, jobs and a reform of the Fiscal Stabilization Program. He also said he felt that Alberta’s energy sector was ignored.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home