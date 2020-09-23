Meet Dr. Cepinskas, researcher at Lawson and Western University Schulich School of Medicine, Dentistry

Biomedical scientist, Dr. Gedaminas Cepinskas, talks about his research addressing critical systemic disorders such as sepsis. Cepinskas says he is most proud of his work on the therapeutic ability of carbon monoxide and hopes carbon monoxide will soon be seen as the “silent healer” rather than the “silent killer”. Cepinskas is part of the London team that has uncovered three world firsts in the fight against COVID-19.