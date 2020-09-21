Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 21 2020 6:23pm
02:16

2020 Toronto Christmas Market cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

The annual Toronto Christmas Market has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Erica Vella has reaction from officials and people who frequent the Distillery District.

