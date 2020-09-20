Global News Hour at 6 BC September 20 2020 9:10pm 01:28 Busy week ahead in B.C. politics Global BC Legislative Bureau chief Keith Baldrey has more on the likelihood of a fall provincial election and a look ahead to another major political event this coming Wednesday. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7347684/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7347684/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?