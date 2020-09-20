Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 20 2020 9:10pm
01:28

Busy week ahead in B.C. politics

Global BC Legislative Bureau chief Keith Baldrey has more on the likelihood of a fall provincial election and a look ahead to another major political event this coming Wednesday.

