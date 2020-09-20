Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 20 2020 8:22pm
01:44

630 CHED Santas Anonymous hosts drive-thru toy drive in Edmonton

It may be September, but the Christmas spirit was strong in Edmonton Sunday for the first big fundraiser of the year for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous. Nicole Stillger has more.

