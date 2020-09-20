Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton September 20 2020 8:22pm 01:44 630 CHED Santas Anonymous hosts drive-thru toy drive in Edmonton It may be September, but the Christmas spirit was strong in Edmonton Sunday for the first big fundraiser of the year for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous. Nicole Stillger has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7347599/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7347599/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?