Global News Morning BC
September 18 2020 10:32am
03:15

Fraser Health launches a website to track COVID-19 cases in schools

Looking for information about a COVID-19 exposure at a school? You can now find it online at Fraser Health. Medical Health Officer Dr. Ingrid Tyler explains.

