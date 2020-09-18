Global News Morning Montreal September 18 2020 8:30am 04:38 The 39th Day of Action Against Sexual Violence Today is the 39th Day of Action Against Sexual Violence Against Women. A representative from the Movement Against Rape & Incest talks about its significance with Global’s Laura Casella. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7343407/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7343407/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?