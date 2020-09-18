Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
September 18 2020 8:30am
04:38

The 39th Day of Action Against Sexual Violence

Today is the 39th Day of Action Against Sexual Violence Against Women. A representative from the Movement Against Rape & Incest talks about its significance with Global’s Laura Casella.

