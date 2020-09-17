Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 6 Regina
September 17 2020 3:55pm
02:47

Warming trend continues: Sept. 17 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Back to more summer-like temperatures. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan with all the details in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Thursday, Sept. 17.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home