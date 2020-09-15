Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
September 15 2020 8:11pm
01:12

Dutch elm disease confirmed in Saskatoon’s Montgomery Place neighbourhood

For the first time in five years, Dutch elm disease (DED) has been found in Saskatoon’s urban forest.

