‘Pack a Purse, Pay it Forward’ helps vulnerable woman in Edmonton

While many Edmontonians have the privilege of staying home and not having to think twice about daily essentials during the pandemic, many women in the community are still struggling. The “Pack a Purse – Pay it Forward” initiative takes donations of gently used handbags and new personal items, filled with toiletries, and distributes them to vulnerable women in Edmonton. Marnie Suitor with Aspiring Women in Leadership and Legacy explain how you can help.