Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 14 2020 5:53pm
02:51

Fall session at Queen’s Park begins as COVID-19 cases spike

As the fall session began at Queen’s Park, it came amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and how the government is going to get the virus under control. Travis Dhanraj reports.

