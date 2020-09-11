Global News Morning BC September 11 2020 6:05pm 01:51 Open House: Should you pay off your mortgage first? Paying off your mortgage with every extra dollar you have might not be the best thing for your finances. Our mortgage expert explains what you should do first. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7330344/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7330344/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?