Global News Morning Montreal
September 11 2020 9:10am
04:16

The Montreal professor exploring ‘the frontiers of AI’

Université de Montréal professor Irina Rish has been named the new Canada Excellence Research Chair in artificial intelligence. She joins Global’s Laura Casella.

