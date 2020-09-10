News September 10 2020 10:50pm 01:20 Will Halloween 2020 happen? You may want to start rethinking your plans for Halloween. Experts say trick-or-treating can turn into a contact-tracing nightmare. Joe Scarpelli reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7328457/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7328457/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?