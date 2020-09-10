Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Montreal Social Housing
September 10 2020 1:06pm
02:07

Montreal buys Parc-Extension building for social housing

The City of Montreal has used its pre-emptive right to purchase a building in the Parc-Extension neighbourhood. As Gloria Henriquez reports, it will be used for social housing.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home