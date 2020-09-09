Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
September 9 2020 9:26am
01:16

COVID-19 testing lines grow in Beaconsfield

With students returning to the classroom and Quebec experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, lines to get tested are growing. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home