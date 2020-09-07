Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton September 7 2020 8:42pm 02:07 COVID-19 pandemic presents unique challenge to athletes pursuing their passion for sports Quinn Phillips takes a look at how athletes are coping with the stress of pursuing their passion for sports amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A look at what it takes to get athletes through a disaster like COVID-19 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7320764/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7320764/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?