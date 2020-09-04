Global News at 5 Edmonton September 4 2020 8:55pm 11:03 Global News at 5 Edmonton: Sept. 4 The Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 edition of Global News at 5 Edmonton. Vinesh Pratap sits in for Gord Steinke. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7317937/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7317937/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?