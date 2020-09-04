Menu

Brad Regehr
September 4 2020 10:26am
05:10

First Indigenous President of Canadian Bar Association

Winnipeg lawyer and CBA president Brad Regehr discusses his new role and what reconciliation looks like within Canada’s legal system.

