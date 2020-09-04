Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
September 4 2020 9:17am
01:01

Damaged roads in Hudson draws ire of residents

Bumpy roads and potholes have become a common sight in Hudson, and now the city says relief is on the way. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports.

