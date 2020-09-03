Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 3 2020 9:46pm
02:28

COVID-19 warning: B.C. still at tipping point

B.C.’s top doctor is warning that the province is still at a tipping point with COVID-19, and is changing her guidance on one of her most familiar rules. Richard Zussman reports.

