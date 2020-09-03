Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
September 3 2020 8:55am
03:43

Spreading smiles and positivity in Montreal

A Montrealer who dressed up as Superman to give out flowers in the Old Port says he did it to spread positivity and make others smile. Kost Kounadis joins Global’s Kim Sullivan.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home