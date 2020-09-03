Global News Morning Montreal September 3 2020 8:55am 03:43 Spreading smiles and positivity in Montreal A Montrealer who dressed up as Superman to give out flowers in the Old Port says he did it to spread positivity and make others smile. Kost Kounadis joins Global’s Kim Sullivan. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7313696/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7313696/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?