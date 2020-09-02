Trudeau won’t commit to exploring drug decriminalization amid record overdose deaths
During an interview with Global BCs Sophie Lui, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said drug decriminalization is not “a silver bullet” that can solve the overdose crisis, which has escalated amid the coronavirus pandemic. British Columbia’s public health officer and police chiefs have called for decriminalization in the wake of record overdose deaths in the province, but Trudeau said his government is instead working on “a broad range” of approaches.