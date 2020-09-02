Childcare policies must be part of economic recovery plans: Alberta economist
Women face a tougher battle to get back into the workforce following COVID-19 disruptions, says a University of Calgary public policy researcher. Women are more likely to be linked to the economic sectors that were shut down amid the pandemic – and more likely to take time off work to address disruptions in school or daycare. Economist Lindsay Tedds outlines the challenges ahead and some solutions during an interview on Global News at Noon.