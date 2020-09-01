Menu

Entertainment
September 1 2020 7:23am
06:32

Halifax Waterfront COVID-Safe Concert

It’s a ‘pandemic concert’, but this time it’s not virtual! Well-known local artists will perform at a socially distanced show on the Halifax waterfront this Labour Day weekend.

