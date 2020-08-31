Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 31 2020 9:21pm
02:00

Trap in place after frightening black bear encounter on Coquitlam Crunch trail

Area residents are calling on Conservation Officers to spare the bear that was seen on video involved in a close encounter with a runner. Aaron McArthur reports

