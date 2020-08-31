Global News Morning BC August 31 2020 10:31am 04:01 Tech Talk: The latest technology news and products Mike Agerbo of Get Connected Media discusses the latest news on electric vehicles and shows off two new high tech cleaning products. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7307617/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7307617/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?