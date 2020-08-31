Menu

Global News at 10 Weekend Saskatoon
August 31 2020 9:55am
01:34

Saskatchewan Huskies Athletics to focus on training and skill development

Saskatchewan Huskies athletes will be focusing on skill development while U Sport play is suspended.

