Global News at 10 Weekend Saskatoon August 31 2020 9:55am 01:34 Saskatchewan Huskies Athletics to focus on training and skill development Saskatchewan Huskies athletes will be focusing on skill development while U Sport play is suspended. Saskatchewan Huskies Athletics to focus on training and skill development <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7307430/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7307430/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?