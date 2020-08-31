Entertainment August 31 2020 7:51am 06:55 Music Monday: JJ ROOTS Jocelyn Parlee and Jeff Scott Gray make up the powerful dynamic singing duo, JJ ROOTS. The pair chat with Alyse about their rising success and perform their latest release, COLD. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7307291/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7307291/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?