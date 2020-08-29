Black Lives Matter Protests August 29 2020 6:06pm 00:39 Sir John A. Macdonald statue toppled in Montreal during defund the police rally Protesters pulled down a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald in Montreal on Saturday, as defund the police rallies were being held across Canada. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7306120/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7306120/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?