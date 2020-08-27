Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
News
August 27 2020 8:55pm
01:13

The COVID Summer of 2020

It was a summer like no other, but Travel Manitoba says although some tourism operators were hard hit, others have had one of their best years yet. Erik Pindera reports.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home