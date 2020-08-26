BC drivers August 26 2020 8:24pm 02:00 Frustrations grow over backlog of driver tests “I had my road test booked, they never sent me an email canceling it, and I couldn’t go because they shut down all the appointments,” said Patrick Turner. “My ‘L’ expired, I couldn’t book another one.” <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7300568/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7300568/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?