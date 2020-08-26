Toronto police chief calls Regis Korchinski-Paquet case a ‘no win’ scenario after SIU findings

Toronto Police Chief James Ramer spoke to the media on Wednesday, calling the case of Regis Korchinski-Paquet a “no win” scenario and saying that while the Special Investigations Unit cleared his officers, Korchinski-Paquet still lost her life. Ramer said they needed to understand “all the dimensions” in the case and the service would conduct its own review into the incident. He said it would include an “impartial, unbiased review” of policies and they are discussing having a mental health professional assist in the review.