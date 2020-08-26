Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
August 26 2020 8:51am
01:47

Montreal’s Lufa opens largest rooftop farm in the world

Popular produce-in-a-box service Lufa has just opened the world’s largest rooftop farm in Montreal’s west end. Global’s Phil Carpenter reports.

