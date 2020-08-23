Global News Hour at 6 BC August 23 2020 9:32pm 01:49 Masks mandatory on BC Ferries and public transit starting Monday Starting Monday, passengers on BC Ferries and public transit will be required to wear masks on board. Grace Ke has more including who is exempt from the new rules. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7294259/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7294259/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?