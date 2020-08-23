B.C. wildfires: Penticton fire chief says threat to homes, businesses ‘limited’ due to work by crews

Penticton, B.C. fire chief Larry Watkinson said on Sunday during an update on the wildfires burning in the province that the threat to homes and businesses from the Christie Mountain wildfire was “pretty limited” because of the work done ahead of time. He said they raised the humidity around the homes in the vicinity of the fire to the point they haven’t seen other ignitions aside from small brushes they were able to extinguish. He added they had fires burn up to lines they established but it did not ignite the homes.